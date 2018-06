Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore will have 65 criminals appear before him in court Wednesday morning.

According to Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Killebrew’s office, the majority of those on the docket are facing multiple charges.

Of the 65 set to appear, 21 are currently being held in the Weakley County Jail.

General Sessions Court is begins at 8:30 Wednesday morning at the Weakley County Courthouse.