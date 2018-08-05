Mowing crews are moving along highways in western Kentucky.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says crews have been out in most counties for about two weeks now, but it’s been slow-going.

Todd says heavy rain early in the year caused roadside vegetation to explode in early-July, creating a challenge for mower operators.

Mowing crews are currently working along Interstates, parkways, and US highways in most Western Kentucky counties.

Allowing for typical weather delays, mowing and litter crews will continue to have active work zones during daylight hours across the region anytime weather conditions allow for about the next 2 to 3 weeks.

