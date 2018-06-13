Longtime Weakley County resident, John Abel, will assume duties as UT Martin interim vice chancellor for student affairs beginning July 1.

Abel follows Dr. Margaret Toston, current vice chancellor, who will retire July 1 after serving in this position since 2008.

Abel has served as assistant vice chancellor of student affairs since January 2015.

He previously served as assistant director and then interim director of UTM’s Boling University Center, managing not only the building’s daily operations but supervising Office of Student Life activities and directly advising the Student Government Association as well.

Abel began his UTM career in 1998 as a hall director with the Office of Housing, and then became operations manager of the Boling University Center in 1999.

He received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from UTM in 1999 and 2002, respectively.