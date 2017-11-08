Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working in cooperation with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Puryear Police Department, have obtained indictments for three individuals accused of abusing a corpse.

At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matthew Stowe, TBI Agents joined the investigation into the death of a woman identified as 20-year-old Emily Webb, found in her car July 10th along Blood River Church Road. Though Webb’s death was determined to be the result of a drug overdose, during the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that Delena Kerr (DOB 9-29-76), John Bradley Tharpe III (DOB 9-27-78), and Charles Delk (DOB 7-8-79) rendered no aid and transported her remains to the rural location.

On Monday, the Henry County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging each individual with one count of Abuse of a Corpse. On Tuesday, authorities located Kerr at her residence in McKenzie, while officers from the Paris Police Department arrested Tharpe. Authorities subsequently booked both into the Henry County Jail, each on $20,000 bond. At the time of this release, Delk remained in the custody of authorities in Kentucky on unrelated charges, and his current booking photograph was not available.