Approximately 600 Union City Energy Authority customers lost power Monday night, due to an accident.

Company CEO Jerry Bailey said a car struck a utility pole about 9:45, at Reelfoot Avenue and Pleasant Valley.

Bailey said Energy Authority linemen were able to restore a majority of the customers in about 30-minutes, with approximately 70 customers restored with service around 11:30 last night.

