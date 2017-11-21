The Fulton County Cross Country team received big accolades with the announcement of the All-First Region performers.

The Pilots placed seven members on the team, including “Coach of the Year” honors going to Jamie Madding.

Fulton County’s Marlena Sipes was named to the “Top-10 All-Region Overall” runners, and was also named to the “Top-5 Class-A Team”.

Also on the boys “All-Region Class-A Team” was Issac Madding and Camden Aldridge, with Hunter Terrell and Chade Everett earning second team honors.

In the Region category of Middle School cross country, Emma Madding and Wesley Brown each were named to the “All-Area 1 – Second Team”.

After being named “Class-A Coach of the Year”, Madding said he was proud of the accomplishments from the team this past season.

In the State Class-A Cross Country Meet, the Pilots team finished in 20th place, of 34 participating schools.