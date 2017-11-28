A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Union City Police Department, resulted in the arrest of three individuals from Mississippi on kidnapping charges.

On November 24th, at the request of District Attorney General Tommy Thomas, TBI began a joint investigation with the Union City Police Department into the circumstances surrounding an endangered 12 year-old minor from Union City.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined the minor was in the custody of three individuals from Mississippi, including 19 year old Julio Gomez-Baltazar and two other juveniles.

As a result of the investigation, the minor was recovered in Pike County, Mississippi and has been returned safely to the family.

All three individuals are now charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping stemming from this incident.

The individuals are currently being held in Mississippi on a $100,000 bond, while awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.