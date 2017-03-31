Members of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission addressed the issue surrounding Asian carp in state waters.

During the monthly meeting, Frank Fiss, who is the Chief of Fisheries, spoke about the Asian carp, and said wild populations of black, grass and bighead carp have now established populations in the Mississippi River.

Fiss said because of this, black, grass and bighead carp have now entered the Tennessee and Cumberland River systems.

The meeting showed that TWRA fisheries managers lack critical information about the movements and population growth of these species, and recently secured federal funding will allow a partnership with Tennessee Tech University to conduct research on how to control the fish.

The meeting of the Fish and Wildlife Commission was the first for five new commissioners, which included James Stroud, of Dyersburg, and Angie Box, of Jackson.