Two women charged with aggravated assault have been appointed public defenders with court dates set for later this month.

Elizabeth Richards and Patricia Higgins, who were arrested after allegedly assaulting Desiree Nicole Warren with a baseball bat, will have their court dates on February 21st at 8:30.

Judge Tommy Moore has lowered each woman’s bond to $10,000 and has ordered both women to stay away from the victim upon release from the Weakley County Jail.

Both women plead “not guilty” at their initial court hearing.