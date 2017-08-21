Union City police are investigating a reported aggravated robbery of items on Knox Daniel Road.

Reports said officers spoke with 40 year old Rachel Brown, of Union City, who said she had been to Wal-Mart to fill her prescriptions.

Ms. Brown said she was in a vehicle driven by Amanda Pendleton, along with Jami Bartlett, Omer Higgins and Shane Linder, all of Union City.

When puling into the driveway at Knox Daniel Road, Ms. Brown said a white Dodge Dakota pulled behind their vehicle, with two black males exiting the passenger side.

Reports said one of the suspects had on a white mask, and a hammer in his hand.

Ms. Brown said this man reached into the vehicle and grabbed her purse, and they then sped away.

The report said some of the stolen items included $250 in cash, a smart phone, social security card and birth certificate.