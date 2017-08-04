A crowd estimated at between 600 and 700 people converge in Union City on Thursday for the 19th annual Monsanto Research Field Day.

Producers and agriculture representatives from several states gathered to learn the latest technology affecting cotton, soybeans, corn and insects.

Information was conveyed by representatives at six station sites on the property, which included talk about the issues surrounding the herbicide, Dicamba.

University of Tennessee Weed Specialist, Dr. Larry Steckel, spoke with Thunderbolt News after hearing issues farmers are facing with the product.

Dr. Steckel went on to say that the use of the very effective product is in jeopardy if application control cannot be contained.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)