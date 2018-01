Alabama author Lee McBride will be signing copies of his new book at Ridgemont school on Monday afternoon.

The Alabaster native penned “When the Woods Wake Up”, which was inspired for his daughter on his love for hunting.

McBride has made several appearances in the local area at wild game suppers and speaking at churches.

He is also a Christian comedian and evangelist.

Copies of the book will be available during the signing hours of 3:00 until 6:00.