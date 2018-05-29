The Ken-Tenn area is starting to see some affects of Tropical Storm Alberto.

The storm system moved onto land Monday on the coast of Florida, and is now making a northerly path.

Weather Service forecasts indicate area may now see rainfall amounts from one-to-two inches from the system.

A Flash Flood Watch will go into affect at 1:00 today for all of Western Kentucky, and will remain in place until 7:00 on Wednesday morning.

Locally, forecasts indicate that chances of rain will be in the area thru Sunday.