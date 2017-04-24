Two people were charged by Union City police following an alcohol compliance check.

Police reports said an informant under the age of 21 was able to buy a six-pack of beer at Pockets Shell, on 1605 West Reelfoot Avenue.

The clerk who sold the beer, 45 year old Wendy Wilson of Troy, was issued a citation for unlawful sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

Reports said the informant was also able to make a purchase of a six pack of beer at Maverick Convenience Store, on 420 East Reelfoot Avenue.

The clerk at this location, 29 year old Nicholas Charles Lugo of Union City, was also charged with unlawful sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21.