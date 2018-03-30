The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South has issued an alert for area residents due to an increase in scam phone calls.

Nancy Crawford, the Director of Communications in Memphis, told Thunderbolt News that scammers are using a ploy called “spoofing” which may have residents receiving calls by their own telephone number.

Ms. Crawford said she urges residents to use caution when answering unknown telephone numbers.

The greatest majority of scam phone calls originate from overseas, and Ms. Crawford said prosecution of those committing the act is almost non-existent.

Again, all residents are urged to never submit any personal or financial information over the phone to unknown callers.