Tennessee U.S. Senator’s Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, along with eleven other colleagues, have introduced a safe school bill.

The “School Safety & Mental Health Services Improvement Act” would allow 100,000 public schools to improve school safety by using federal dollars for school counselors, alarm systems, security cameras and crisis intervention training.

Senator Alexander said safe schools are for the most part a local responsibility, but added that the federal government can and should help.

Alexander said the bill give states and local school boards the authority to use federal dollars in different ways, such as upgrading safety procedures, hiring school counselors and developing mental health programs.

In supporting the measure, Senator Corker said the American people are demanding solutions, and while these are only first steps, it is my hope that Congress will take action to protect the children.