A new active shooter training program will be implemented this year in Weakley County Schools.

Westview High School SRO Jason Arant and Martin Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua presented an overview of the ALICE training program to the Weakley County School Board.

ALICE is a an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate, and Chief Fuqua says it’s aimed at saving lives with a different mindset of what teachers and students need to do during an active shooter situation.

Fuqua says instead of teachers and students hiding under a desk, the ALICE program recommends evacuation, or running from danger when its safe to do so, using non-traditional exits, if necessary.

Fuqua says pre-determined rallying points will be assigned for each school in the county.

Another aspect of the ALICE program is to counter, or distract a shooter’s ability to shoot accurately.

Chief Fuqua says teachers and students in the middle school and high school grades will be taught to swarm and mob a shooter as a last resort.

ALICE training for Weakley County teachers will begin July 31 with the program set to go into effect with the upcoming school year.