The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has confirmed that an alligator has been spotted in Fayette County.

Wildlife Biologist Alan Peterson says TWRA has anticipated northern migrations of alligators for several years.

Mr. Peterson says the presence of alligators in West Tennessee isn’t an immediate threat to the ecosystem.

Wildlife Biologists believe alligator populations will be limited to river systems directly connected to the Mississippi River and won’t be a threat to people.

Officials with TWRA say alligators are generally weary of human activity and remind people it’s illegal to kill an alligator in Tennessee.