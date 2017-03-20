The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced there is still an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old teenager.

Elizabeth Thomas of Columbia is believed to be with 50-year-old Tad Cummins, Thomas’s former teacher, who is thought to be armed.

TBI Spokesman Josh Devine said at a press conference Monday that there have been no credible sightings since the Amber Alert was issued last week.

The TBI has issued a second nationwide BOLO, or be on the lookout, so every law enforcement agency in the country will know about Elizabeth Thomas and the Amber Alert.

Mr. Devine also says the FBI will aid with resources in this investigation, and the public needs to keep an eye out for the Tennessee pair, who are believed to be in a Silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with the license plate number 976-ZPT.