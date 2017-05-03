A 15 year old girl, who was the subject of a Child Abduction Emergency this morning, is now in police custody and under investigation for a homicide.

Police in Nashville arrested Trinity Faith Quinn, and 28 year old Daniel Aaron Clark while on foot in a neighborhood this morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had issued a Child Abduction Emergency involving Quinn, who was seen last night at an Exxon Service Station in Nashville, during the commission of a robbery-homicide.

Police say video showed that Clark shot 58 year old John Daniel Stevens multiple times during a robbery attempt, while Quinn was inside the store.

Police say it appeared that Quinn was not being held against her will during the robbery.

Clark was added to the TBI’s Top-10 Most Wanted List this morning, before being captured today on foot in a Nashville neighborhood.