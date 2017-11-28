Board members of the Ken-Tenn EMS Ambulance Service say the existence of the service now lies in the hands of the public.

At issue is a $10 optional ambulance fee, placed on participating members water bills, which is needed to fund the operation.

During a press conference held Tuesday at Fulton City Hall, Fulton City Manager Cubb Stokes made a plea to residents in South Fulton, Fulton, Hickman and Fulton County, to support the service with the monthly payment.

Following the announcement by Tennova Healthcare to cease their ambulance operation on December 15th, the four local governments took on the mission to continue the life saving service.

Since that time, Judge Executive Jim Martin said he has been disappointed by some residents who have pulled their financial support.

Judge Martin said the new board has made a commitment to enhance the operation with the best equipment, to serve schools, industries, senior citizens and all local citizens.

City Manager Stokes ended the press conference by saying that all is not “doom and gloom”, adding that continued payments by the public would continue to provide the vital service to all residents.