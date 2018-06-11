The resolution for Weakley County Ambulance Service to continue to provider ambulance service for Weakley County cleared another hurdle Monday when it passed the Public Safety Committee.

The resolution will now go before the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee for discussion Tuesday morning.

The resolution’s passing was not without discussion Monday, as Commissioner David Hawks questioned why the committee would pay a $300,000 dollar a year subsidy when other bids were zero-subsidy.

Commissioner Larry Hudson said, in his opinion, Weakley County Ambulance Service’s offer of a fourth ambulance was worth the subsidy for the county.

The resolution passed the Public Safety Committee with a 4-to-1 vote.

Commissioners Hudson, James Bynum, Scott Fortner, and Earl Wright for for the resolution, with Hawks voting against.

Should the resolution pass through the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee Tuesday, it will move to the full Weakley County Commission on June 28.