The American Crappie Trail is set to hold its third event of the 2018 season on Kentucky Lake this weekend.

The event will take place at Paris Landing tomorrow and Saturday and spectators are invited to come out and watch the Pre-game show with Sam Heaton and Matt Morgan then stay for weigh-in starting at 3:00

The American Crappie Trail is the highest paying and most prestigious crappie fishing trail in America and brings 70 teams of anglers from over 15 states to the Paris area and has a major economic impact in the local economy for this area.