The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has prohibited an amusement ride that was involved in a fatal accident Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair.

Commissioner Burns Phillips issued an order Thursday prohibiting all Fireball amusement devices, manufactured by KMG, from operating in the state.

One person was killed and seven injured when the ride came apart during the fair, hurling people to the ground.

Commissioner Phillips said the state was following the Kentucky, California and Indiana in banning the operation of the ride until further notice.

North American Midway Entertainment has a permit to operate the Fireball at the Tennessee State Fair in Nashville in September, but the operator is being advised that the ride will now not be allowed.