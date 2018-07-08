Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is set to announce he’s running for governor of Kentucky in 2019.

Beshear sent out a press release Sunday stating he’d be making an announcement across the state Monday and Tuesday concerning the future of Kentucky.

Beshear’s first announcement stop will be in Louisville Monday morning at 8:00 local time.

It’s been speculated for some time that Beshear was considering a run for governor of the commonwealth.

Beshear will make stops in the eastern part of the state Monday, and will be in Bowling Green and Paducah on Tuesday.

Besheaar will make a stop at Paducah Tilghman High School at 12:30 Tuesday and will be at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green Tuesday at 4:00.

Beshear’s father, Steve Beshear was a two-term governor of Kentucky in 2007 and 2011.

