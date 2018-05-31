A Marshall County man has been charged in the shooting death of a person suspected of stealing anhydrous ammonia.

Marshall County sheriff’s reports said deputies responded early Thursday morning to an area on Scale Road, where for the second day, a person on an ATV had been stealing the farm chemical.

Reports said just before 4:00, the ATV was again heard near the anhydrous tank, with the owner, Kelly Raymond of Benton, walking outside with his .38 caliber pistol.

When the ATV stopped at the end of the driveway, police reports said Raymond fired two shots toward the suspect.

After the ATV traveled a short distance and stopped again, Raymond went to the location and discovered one of the rounds had struck the driver.

Reports said the man was deceased when responders arrived, and an investigation led to Raymond being arrested on the charge of reckless homicide.

The name of the victim was not immediately released by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.