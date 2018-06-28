Murray State golfer Anna Moore won her second-consecutive Kentucky State Women’s Amateur Championship Wednesday with a pair of thrilling wins in the semifinals and finals at Elizabethtown Country Club in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Entering the event as the No. 1 seed and defending champion from 2017, Moore faced former University of Cumberlands player Kaitlyn Riley in the morning semifinal match and won 2-UP. Moore was down two after the first two holes and won three of the final four holes to get the win.

Moore faced Cayce Hendrickson, a former Marshall County High School athlete from Benton, Kentucky and now a senior at Missouri. Moore took the lead on the third hole with a birdie and matched Henderson the rest of the way to get the win 1-UP.

Moore, who just helped the Racers to their second-straight Ohio Valley Conference championship last April and to subsequent back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament, was ecstatic to win the state’s biggest women’s golf event again.

Moore, who will be a senior with the Racers in the fall, is the second Racer player to win the Kentucky State Amateur. MSU Hall of Famer Jessica (Widman) Grace won the State Am in 2007.

(Dave Winder – MSU Assoctiate AD – Media Relations)