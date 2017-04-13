Martin Primary and Elementary school received an extra day off from school Thursday for the Easter weekend after an anhydrous ammonia hose malfunctioned last night at the Weakley County Farmer’s Coop on Nash Street.

The hose spewed anhydrous on the ground until it was shut off but left a heavy condensation of ammonia that could be smelled for several blocks including near the schools on College Street.

Fire Chief Jamie Summers told Thunderbolt Radio no one was hurt last night. and said the fire department canvassed the immediate neighborhood to insure residents were safe.

He said no emergency calls came in because of the chemical odor. Anhydrous ammonia is a nitrogen fertilizer which helps stimulate soil to help produce stronger crops. The colorless highly irritating gas has a sharp suffocating odor.

As a precaution Director of Schools Randy Frazier made the call about 6:40 to call school off at those two schools because of the proximity to the Coop. Meanwhile, school will be out tomorrow for Good Friday for all