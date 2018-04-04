Today marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis.

The 39 year old Dr. King was in Memphis to support striking black city sanitation workers, who had staged a walkout on February 11th of 1968 due to unequal wages and dangerous working conditions.

King was shot on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, in downtown Memphis, with Jesse Jackson and others at his side.

Today at the motel, which is now the home of the National Civil Rights Museum, activities and events have been titled “A Day of Remembrance”.

Events include tributes of music, dance and speakers, along with the laying of a wreath at the hotel balcony site.

A nationwide bell ringing will take place this evening at 6:01, to commemorate the time Dr. King was shot and killed.