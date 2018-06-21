Union City will be the site of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles on Saturday.

Discovery Park of America will be playing host to their annual car show, which last year drew over 200 entries.

Marketing assistant Katie Jarvis said anyone with cars, trucks and motorcycles to display are being encouraged to attend.

Ms. Jarvis said many awards and prizes will be handed out, included the top prize of “Best of Show”.

Ms. Jarvis said it will also be a special day at Discovery for those wanting just wanting to view all of the classic entries.

Gates will open for the public on Saturday at 10:00.