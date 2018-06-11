Murray State University’s annual College and Career Readiness Summit runs Tuesday and Wednesday in Murray.

The two-day event hosted by the College of Education and Human Services offers free professional development to teachers, counselors, school administrators, superintendents and educators of all kinds. Participants are eligible to receive six hours of professional development or EILA credit each day.

Last year’s event saw a record-breaking number of attendees from at least 310 schools and 78 districts across seven states, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and Florida.