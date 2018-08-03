The 138th Annual St. Jerome Catholic Church Fancy Farm Picnic is tomorrow in Graves County.

The annual event is one of the country’s most popular political events and features speakers from both parties running for national, state, and local offices.

This year’s event will be emceed by Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.

Among those slated to speak at the annual barbecue event are Attorney General Andy Beshear, who recently announced his candidacy for Governor, and Secretary of State Allison Grimes, who’s seeking re-election.

Meanwhile, speeches by Governor Matt Bevins and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are pending, and U.S. Senator Rand Paul has cancelled.

Speakers begin at 2:00 Saturday afternoon with BBQ and other menu items served all day.

The Fancy Farm Picnic, which serves as a fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church, has become Kentucky’s inaugural event for the statewide fall political season.

The picnic, also known as the world’s largest one day barbeque, annually attracts over 10,000 visitors each year.

