Agriculture producers, representatives and retailers from at least three states, will be in Union City on Thursday for the 19th annual Field Day.

The event will take place at the Monsanto Research Facility, on Pleasant Valley Drive, starting with registration at 8:00.

Larry Ganann, who is Monsanto’s West Tennessee Technical Agronomist, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the important day for agriculture.

While at the facility on Tuesday, Ganann said he anticipated around 600 people taking part in the facility tours of the six site locations.

Ganann also said he does anticipate discussion pertaining to the recent issues surrounding the use and effects of Dicamba.

The field day event is open for all agriculture interested individuals, with tours starting at 9:00.