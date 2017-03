ANOTHER SCAM HAS RESULTED IN A WEAKLEY COUNTY RESIDENT LOSING $1,800.00…THE ELDERLY WOMAN WAS CALLED BY A MAN CLAIMING TO BE CHRISTIAN GRANT AND THAT HE WAS INVOLVED IN THE LEGAL SYSTEM IN MEXICO. HE CONVINCED THE WOMAN THAT HER GRANDSON HAD BEEN ARRESTED IN MEXICO AND THE MONEY WAS FOR HIS LEGAL DEFENSE. SHE WAS INSTRUCTED TO PUT $450.00 CASH ON 4 DIFFERENT WALMART GIFT CARDS WHICH SHE DID. EVEN THOUGH SHE STILL HAS THE CARDS SHE GAVE THE MAN THE NUMBERS OFF THE BACK OF THE CARDS. SHE BECAME SUSPICIOUS WHEN THEY CALLED BACK THE NEXT DAY SEEKING MORE MONEY. THE MAN EVEN HAD A RECORDING OF HER GRANDSON TALKING. SHE THEN CHECKED WITH HER GRANDSON WHO LIVES IN ANOTHER STATE AND HE IS FINE.

A CHECK OF THE AREA CODE THAT WAS USED IN THE CALLS SHOWS IT HAS TIES TO CAMBODIA. THE WEAKLEY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT URGES PEOPLE TO NEVER SEND MONEY TO SOMEONE YOU DONT KNOW. YOU WILL NEVER HAVE TO SEND MONEY TO GET MONEY. THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE WILL NOT CALL YOU.PUBLISHERS CLEARING HOUSE WILL NOT CALL YOU. NEVER GIVE YOUR BIRTHDAY OR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER TO SOMEONE YOU DONT KNOW. IF YOU SUSPECT AN ATTEMPTED SCAM CALL YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT BEFORE YOU DO ANYTHING.ONCE YOU SEND THE MONEY IT IS GONE FOR GOOD. IT CANNOT BE RECOVERED.

