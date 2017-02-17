A Tennessee hunter has taken another step at having his deer become the new world record.

The 47-point buck, taken by 26 year old Stephen Tucker of Gallatin, was scored again this week in Nashville.

TWRA reports said Justin Spring, an official from Boone and Crockett in Montana, spent the day on Monday examining the “Tennessee Tucker Buck”.

In Monday’s tabulation, the deer rack scored just over 312, after an initial 60 day score of 312 and 3/8’s.

The current world record stands at 307 and 5/8’s, which was taken in Iowa.

The deer rack will be scored one more time during the Boone and Crockett awards banquet in 2019.

Tucker killed the deer this past season on his family farm.