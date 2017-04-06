Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe says he will enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, the fourth Wildcats’ player to announce their intentions this week.

Briscoe said Thursday in a statement through the school that he is “ready for the next step.”

Last year, Briscoe entered the draft, but was not invited to the NBA combine or projected as a selection.

He returned to Lexington for his sophomore season and improved his scoring from 9.6 to 12.1 points per game.

He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, second behind teammate De’Aaron Fox (4.6).

Kentucky guards Fox and Malik Monk plan to hire agents, but forward Bam Adebayo will not, as he considers his options.