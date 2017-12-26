The Top four spots in the men’s MCAA college basketball rankings remain the same, with two teams taking big drops.

In the Associated Press poll, Villanova is still No.1 at (12-0), followed by Michigan State, Arizona State and Duke.

Texas A&M received their highest ranking this week in school history, when they took over the No.5 spot after North Carolina lost and fell to No.13.

Kentucky took a big tumble this week, falling from No.7 to No.16, after their loss to UCLA.

And the (9-2) Tennessee Volunteers moved up two spots to No.19 in the latest AP polls.

On the women’s side of the Associated Press poll, (10-0) UConn remains the No.1 team, followed by Notre Dame, Louisville, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

The Tennessee Lady Vols remained in the No.7 spot this week with their (12-0) record.