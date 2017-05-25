Today is the last day applications will be taken to fill the vacant position of City Manager in South Fulton.

Mayor David Lamb told Thunderbolt News that approximately eight applications have been received at this time.

Mayor Lamb said following today’s cutoff date, he would confer with the City Commissioners on the process of interviewing the candidates.

The Mayor said it was his plan to begin the interviewing process in June, with hopes of having a candidate selected for the position by July 1st.