Kentucky is looking for farmers wishing to grow hemp in the year 2018.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has announced that the state Department of Agriculture has now opened the application period for growers who are interested in the crop.

Quarles said Kentucky farmers grew more than 3,200 acres of hemp this season, which is the most ever planted under the new industrial research program.

During the first year that hemp was allowed to be grown under the Farm Bill in 2014, 33 acres were harvested, which increased to 2,350 in 2016.

Quarles said this year 194 growers, and 48 hemp processors, were responsible for the crop.

Those interested in planting hemp next year must download an application from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and return the form by November 15th.