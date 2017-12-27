Residents in the Ken-Tenn area need to get out the heavy coat, the gloves and turn up the heat, because Arctic air has arrived.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Noles, at the Paducah Weather Service, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the first winter blast of the season.

Noles said the affects of the cold front will linger in the area for several days.

With Christmas now over, and the end of the year almost here, Noles said this type weather pattern can happen at any time.

For those that will be outdoors today for any period of time, extra layers are encouraged, due to the dangerous wind chill factors.