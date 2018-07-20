Forecasters with the National Weather Service say severe thunderstorms may impact the area late this afternoon and tonight.

Currently, Weakley, Gibson, Henry and Carroll County have been placed in a high level “Moderate” category for the possibility of severe storms, with the counties of Lake, Obion and Dyer, along with Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle and Ballard County included in an “Elevated” risk category.

Forecasters say storms that occur could create hail as large as baseballs, along with winds as strong as 70 miles per hour.

The chance of an isolated tornado is also possible during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Current radar indications show the storms moving into the local area after 5:00 this afternoon.

