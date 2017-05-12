Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Graves County man, after an apparent dispute between neighbors.

State Police reports said dispatch received a call at around 5:00 Thursday, concerning a man needing medical attention on Bell City Road in Graves County.

Reports said troopers arrived to find 55-year-old Harold Fry unresponsive.

Investigators say Fry was involved in an argument with neighbors about an ongoing burglary complaint on his property.

He was struck in the head, and airlifted to Skyline Hospital in Nashville for his injuries.

State Police say Fry was pronounced dead Friday morning, with preliminary autopsy results confirming that Fry died as a result of the injuries he received during the assault.

Police say they don’t believe any weapons were used in the incident, but investigation is continuing.