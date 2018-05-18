Recent years have seen growing populations of armadillos in West Tennessee, many of which are in Weakley and Obion County.

Wildlife Biologist Alan Petersen says the migration of armadillos has extended as far north as Missouri.

Although the cause of the migration is largely unknown, Petersen says some believe the animals followed ants, a food source, as they travelled north.

Armadillos are known to carry leprosy; however, Petersen says cases of humans contracting the virus from the animal are extremely uncommon.

Most commonly seen as roadkill, Peterson says poor eye sight and a sporadic defensive mechanism are the most common contributing factors.

Peterson says armadillos pose a very small ecological threat but can be pesky due to the holes they dig searching for grub and other insects.