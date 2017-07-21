Sharon police are still investigating an armed home invasion that occurred on Tuesday night.

Reports said officers were dispatched to West Moore Street around 9:30, after three black males kicked in the front door of a residence.

The victim said the three were wearing what appeared to be white t-shirts over their heads, with eye holes cut for viewing, and were carrying shotguns.

The victim told police that he was assaulted and items were stolen from the residence.

Police are now asking anyone with any information about the case to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.