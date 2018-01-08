Two people were arrested in Union City following the robbery of a Dyer man.

Union City police reports said 34 year old Christopher Alan Rhoden told officers that he was with two unknown men, who were supposed to providing him a ride to Kenton.

Rhoden said the vehicle then stopped at a parking lot on Second Street, with the driver pulling a knife and demanding him to empty his pockets.

During the robbery, a cell phone, class ring, flashlight and tie were taken.

Early Monday morning, police arrested 24 year old Jonathan Edward Vaughn and 40 year old Brandon Hill, both of Union City, on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, with Vaughn also charged with felony reckless endangerment.