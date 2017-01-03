Union City police were called to investigate an armed robbery on East High Street.

Reports said 19 year old Chaise Vaughn and 18 year old Drake Walker told officers that they were robbed by a black male after being approached for a cigarette lighter.

Walker told police that after the black male asked for the lighter, he pulled a handgun and placed it to his neck.

The robber told Walker to hand over his wallet, and was threatened to have his head blown off if he moved.

Vaughn told the robber that he did not have money, and the subject grabbed keys from their vehicle ignition and ran on High Street to North Home Street.

Taken was $80 in cash, assorted gift cards, a medical card and drivers license.

The robber was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and was described as approximately 6-foot tall, medium build and missing a front tooth.

The victims said they had never seen the individual before.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.