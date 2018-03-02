Legislation is in the works in Nashville to allow teachers to carry concealed weapons in Tennessee classrooms.

Representative Andy Holt says if the legislation passes, teachers will have the opportunity to carry if they meet certain guidelines.

Mr. Holt says professional training would be needed in order for teachers to carry.

The proposal ran through the Subcommittee of Civil Justice Wednesday while discussion continues today in Nashville.

Meanwhile, Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier says he’s opposed to having armed teachers in classrooms.