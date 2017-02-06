A Weakley County man, who was charged in the federal kickback scheme at the Fulton County Detention Center, has pled guilty to the charges.

60 year old Ronald Armstrong, of Dresden, appeared for a change of plea hearing in Paducah on Monday afternoon.

Armstrong, who is the owner and operator of Armstrong Construction Company, issued guilty pleas on all four federal fraud and conspiracy charges to Senior Judge Thomas B. Russell.

Armstrong will now have to pay restitution of $50,000 to the Fulton County Fiscal Court, and will remain on supervised release until his sentencing.

He became the second, of five people charged in the case, to issue a guilty plea.

79 year old Mike Homra, the owner of The Leader Store in Fulton, issued guilty pleas to his charges in January and will be sentenced in May.

Armstrong and Homra, along with 56 year old Jimmy Boyd of South Fulton, 42 year old Daniel Larcom of Union City, and former Jailer 59 year old Ricky Parnell of Fulton, were all charged following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Kentucky State Police.

Indictments said the four contractors allegedly paid Parnell nearly $175,000 in cash and gift kickbacks, after being directed by the Jailer to over-inflate invoices for services and supplies. The indictment stated that each defendant in the case was facing 20 years in prison per count, and fines of $250,000 per count if found guilty.

