A Dresden contractor has been sentenced to 35 months in federal prison for his role in a kickback scheme at the Fulton County Detention Center in Hickman.

Judge Thomas B. Russell issued the sentence to Ronald Armstrong on Thursday in federal court in Paducah.

Armstrong must also pay $100,000 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.

The sentence comes following an FBI investigation into a construction project, in which former Jailer Ricky Parnell ordered contractors to inflate invoices for services and supplies to the county government, in return for payments of cash and gifts.

Indictments were handed down to Armstrong and Parnell, along with Mike Homra of Fulton, Danny Larcom of Union City and Jimmy Boyd of South Fulton.

All charges were later dismissed against Boyd, with Homra recently sentenced to a period of two years probation, along with a $10,000 fine and a restitution payment of $32,500.

With Thursday’s sentencing, Armstrong was given six weeks to surrender to authorities, which will allow his continuation of work at the detention center construction site.

Larcom has issued a guilty plea in the case and will be sentenced in federal court next Thursday, with Parnell scheduled for sentencing on July 24th.