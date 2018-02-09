A McCracken County man was arrested after he threatened to blow up a building at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

David Wallace, head of security at the school, said an instructor at the college contacted him after receiving a voice mail message on his office telephone.

In the message, the caller said he was going to blow up a building on campus.

The instructor’s office telephone had caller ID, which showed the name of 29 year old James Terry and telephone number.

Terry was arrested just before 9:30 Thursday morning at his home, and issued a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening.